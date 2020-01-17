Khalil Iverson: Minimal production in win
Iverson managed four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists and a block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Skyhawks.
Although Iverson was efficient, his total production wasn't overly impressive. The Wisconsin alum's struggled to find enough minutes to be relevant from a fantasy perspective and, despite drilling 55.4 percent of his shots from the field and 37.5 percent of his threes this season, is posting averages of just 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.4 minutes per contest.
