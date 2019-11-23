Khalil Iverson: Plays five minutes in win

Iverson finished with two points (1-1 FG), and a rebound in five minutes Friday against Fort Wayne.

The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin saw some run with the game well in hand late in the fourth quarter. He's struggled to find minutes for the Pistons' G-League affiliate, though he's shot the ball well when given the opportunity. In five appearances, Iverson's averaging 1.2 points and 0.4 rebounds in 6.4 minutes.