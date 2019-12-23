Khalil Iverson: Scores 10 off bench
Iverson generated 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, a steal and a block in 18 minutes Friday against the Hustle.
Iverson reached double-figures for the third time this season as he continues to be efficient in limited opportunities. The 22-year-old is shooting a remarkable 62.7 percent from the field this season, though his mere 3.4 shot attempts per game have severely restricted his fantasy value.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...