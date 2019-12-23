Khalil Iverson: Scores 10 off bench

Iverson generated 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, a steal and a block in 18 minutes Friday against the Hustle.

Iverson reached double-figures for the third time this season as he continues to be efficient in limited opportunities. The 22-year-old is shooting a remarkable 62.7 percent from the field this season, though his mere 3.4 shot attempts per game have severely restricted his fantasy value.