Khalil Iverson: Scores 16 in close loss
Iverson supplied 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block across 25.5 minutes in Wednesday's loss to South Bay.
Iverson had his best game of the season Wednesday, reaching double-figures for the second time and grabbing a season-best six boards. That said, until he's able to string a couple of similar performances together, Iverson's season-long average of 11.9 minutes isn't enough for him to generate fantasy-relevant stats.
