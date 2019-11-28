Khalil Iverson: Scores season-best 12 points
Iverson provided 12 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and a steal across 14 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bayhawks.
Iverson caught fire from the floor, translating a season-high 14 minutes into 12 points while finishing with a plus-22 net rating. The Wisconsin product's struggled to find minutes for the Drive this season, though Wednesday's performance may elicit a larger workload from coach Robert Werdann.
