The Magic are planning to cut Birch, who is expected to sign with the Raptors upon clearing waivers, Shams Charania and Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Birch has served as the main backup to Nikola Vucevic for much of the last four seasons in Orlando, but the pending unrestricted free agent isn't considered a key piece for the 17-34 Magic in their rebuilding effort. Though Vucevic has since been dealt to Chicago, the Magic received a new young center to build around in Wendell Carter, and 2018 lottery pick Mo Bamba also remains on the books through 2021-22. While returning from a two-game absence due to an illness in Wednesday's 131-116 loss to the Wizards, Birch was the clear third option at center behind Carter and Bamba, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal. He should find more opportunity with a Raptors squad that has received up-and-down play this season from its primary centers, Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes.