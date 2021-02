Thomas put up 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two steals and one rebound in 19 minutes during Saturday's 115-108 G League win over Erie.

Thomas is averaging 18 points per appearance through two G League games with Austin this season. The 24-year-old has seen action in 34 NBA games with the Pistons over the previous two seasons but is currently a free agent.