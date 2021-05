Thomas is planning to sign with the Rockets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Thomas played eight games with the Pistons last season, and he averaged 2.1 points in 7.6 minutes. This season, he appeared in seven games with the Austin Spurs in the G League bubble, where he averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 18.6 minutes. As the Rockets continue to deal with a myriad of injuries, Thomas may see real minutes, though it's unlikely he'll be fantasy relevant.