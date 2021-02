Thomas (hamstring) logged 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 13 minutes in Friday's 109-106 win over the Blue.

Thomas missed the team's last game due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to the starting five during Friday's narrow victory. He saw the least playing time of any starter against the Blue, but he could continue to ramp up his workload going forward.