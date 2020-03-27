Killian Hayes: Declares for 2020 Draft
Hayes has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, DraftExpress reports.
Hayes has been eyed by international scouts since early in his career. The 6-foot-5 18-year-old played in the German Bundesliga this season. He started all of his 33 appearances with Ratiopharm Ulm, averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24.8 minutes.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.