Killian Hayes: Declares for 2020 Draft

Hayes has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, DraftExpress reports.

Hayes has been eyed by international scouts since early in his career. The 6-foot-5 18-year-old played in the German Bundesliga this season. He started all of his 33 appearances with Ratiopharm Ulm, averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24.8 minutes.