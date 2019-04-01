Kings' Alec Burks: Doesn't play in Sunday's victory

Burks (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.

Burks saw seven minutes in Saturday's loss to the Rockets. However, he was held scoreless in four of his six appearances during the month of March. Even though the Kings have been eliminated from playoff contention, there's little reason to believe the 27-year-old wing will be more involved down the stretch.