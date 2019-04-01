Kings' Alec Burks: Doesn't play in Sunday's victory
Burks (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.
Burks saw seven minutes in Saturday's loss to the Rockets. However, he was held scoreless in four of his six appearances during the month of March. Even though the Kings have been eliminated from playoff contention, there's little reason to believe the 27-year-old wing will be more involved down the stretch.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.