Kings' Alec Burks: Fails to score Sunday

Burks ended with just three rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the Suns.

Burks played 21 minutes in his second game for Sacramento, but finished with just three rebounds, missing his single attempt from the field. Burks finds himself in a far less favorable position in Sacramento and will likely fade out of the standard league conversation.

