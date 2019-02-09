Kings' Alec Burks: Fares well in team debut

Burks put up nine points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes Friday in the Kings' 102-96 win over the Heat.

Burks' efficient shooting and solid rebounding amounted to a quality Kings debut for the guard, who was acquired from the Cavaliers on Wednesday. That being said, after routinely seeing 30-plus minutes from Cleveland in his recent outings, Burks' playing time was essentially cut in half in the move to Sacramento. It's expected that Burks' minutes will routinely sit in the teens moving forward, eliminating just about all of the fantasy value he previously held.