Kings' Alec Burks: On track to play Friday

Burks is expected to make his Kings' debut in Friday's game against the Heat, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Burks is one of two new Sacramento players that are expected to make their debuts in the purple and black Friday, with former Maverick Harrison Barnes being the other. While Buddy Hield will likely continue to take on majority of the minutes at shooting guard, Burks will likely take on most of the backcourt minutes that once belonged to Iman Shumpert before he was traded to Houston.