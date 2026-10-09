Karaban finished with seven points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Karaban made the most of his limited scoring opportunities, converting both attempts from beyond the arc while contributing in several other categories. The rookie forward also committed two turnovers but demonstrated the perimeter shooting ability that could help him compete for a reserve role in Sacramento. His regular-season fantasy appeal remains limited until he establishes consistent playing time.