The Kings signed Ben Simmons to a one-year deal Friday, adding another bench option who will challenge Karaban for playing time.

Simmons will return to The Association after sitting out the 2025-26 campaign. With the three-time All-Star in the mix, Karaban faces increased competition for playing time off the bench. Karaban, the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, could see increasingly steady minutes as the season progresses, though the UConn product isn't guaranteed a meaningful role early on, especially if Keegan Murray (ankle) is healthy to begin the campaign.