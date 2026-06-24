Kings' Alex Karaban: Rights traded to Sacramento

The Cavaliers selected Alex Karaban with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Kings, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Karaban appeared in 151 regular-season games for UConn, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals across 32.5 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old is a proven winner, helping the Huskies capture two NCAA championships. His athleticism is a concern, though his positive attributes make up for most of his shortcomings. It's unknown what the future holds for Sacramento's veterans, specifically, Domantas Sabonis (knee), De'Andre Hunter (eye) and DeMar DeRozan (hamstring). If those players aren't on the roster during the 2026-27 campaign, Karaban could see plenty of action. However, if they stay, it will be more difficult for Karaban to receive consistent minutes.