Kings' Alex Karaban: Tallies 14 points in SL victory

Karaban finished Friday's 92-90 Summer League win over Charlotte with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 35 minutes.

It was a bit of an inconsistent performance out of Karaban, who scored seven points in both the first and third quarters but did not score in the other two frames. He still finished tied with Jonathan Mogbo as the Kings' second-leading scorer behind Emmanuel Sharp (16 points). The Kings acquired Karaban from the Cavaliers after he was selected by Cleveland with the No. 29 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, but the UConn product's playing time in his rookie season could be limited if he's behind De'Andre Hunter (eye) and Nique Clifford (rest) on the depth chart after the preseason.