Play

Len (hip) could play in Saturday's game against the Clippers according to coach Luke Walton, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

According to Walton, if Len "feels good", there's a chance he could take the court. Presumably, his availability will come down to how well his injured hip holds up in pregame warmups. An official update from the team should clarify things prior to tipoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories