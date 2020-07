Len (illness) cleared the quarantine period upon arriving in the NBA bubble and is participating in light workouts, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Coach Luke Walton said the team is taking things slow out of the gate since the 27-year-old had limited training after testing positive for COVID-19 in late June. Len is participating in strength and conditioning work as well as individual drills, and he could have enough time to reach game readiness for the July 31 matchup with the Spurs.