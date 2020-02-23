Len (hip) played 16 minutes Saturday in the Kings' 112-103 win over the Clippers, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block.

Sacramento acquired Len from the Hawks back on Feb. 5, but it took over two weeks before he was cleared to make his Kings debut while he dealt with a strained right hip. The 26-year-old worked as the backup to Harry Giles on Saturday, but Len could seize the top spot on the depth chart once he's completely free of any playing-time restrictions.