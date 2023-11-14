Len left Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle injury and won't return, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Len appeared to suffer the injury on a collision with an opposing player, and he was unable to place any weight on his right foot while exiting the court. The big man was taken to the locker room for further evaluation, and the team has since announced that he's been shut down for the rest of the night. Expect JaVale McGee to pick up additional minutes in the second half with Len out of commission.