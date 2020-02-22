Kings' Alex Len: Expected to debut Saturday
Len (hip) is expected to "get out there a little" Saturday against the Clippers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Len hasn't had a chance to make his Kings debut yet, as he's been recovering from a strained right hip. However, it appears he'll see the court Saturday. Since the new year, he's averaged 9.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 21.0 minutes across eight appearances.
