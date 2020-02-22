Play

Len (hip) is expected to "get out there a little" Saturday against the Clippers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Len hasn't had a chance to make his Kings debut yet, as he's been recovering from a strained right hip. However, it appears he'll see the court Saturday. Since the new year, he's averaged 9.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 21.0 minutes across eight appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories