Len closed with two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 loss to Denver.

Len was given the starting nod after Domantas Sabonis was ruled out due to his finger injury but managed just 14 minutes. To no one's surprise, Len was a starter by name only, affording the majority of the minutes to Richaun Holmes and Trey Lyles. Based on this performance, Len can safely be sent back to the waiver wire.