Len registered two points (2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block in eight minutes during Thursday's 114-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Len impressively racked up four fouls in just eight minutes, playing some backup center minutes with very little success. The fact his foul tally was his most productive category tells you everything you need to know, both for this game and moving forward.