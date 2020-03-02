Kings' Alex Len: Grabs 13 boards, swats five
Len totaled eight points (4-8 FG), 13 rebounds and five blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Pistons.
Len finished with a season high in blocks while dominating on the glass in this one. The 26-year-old center can't be expected to produce at this level on a nightly basis, but until Richaun Holmes (shoulder) returns to the lineup Len will likely continue splitting time at the five with Harry Giles.
