Len compiled just four points (2-2 FG, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Thursday's 125-108 loss to Philadelphia.

Len, along with Harry Giles, was unable to get anything going during what was a small-ball affair Thursday. He has been making some noise over the past week but with the return of Richaun Holmes (shoulder) getting closer by the day, Len is likely to fall off the radar completely across many formats.