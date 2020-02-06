Len (hip) and Jabari Parker (shoulder) were traded from the Hawks to the Kings on Tuesday in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Len and Parker have both been sidelined for most of the month, but that shouldn't hold up the deal as the Kings gain significant financial flexibility in the deal. Len avereaged 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 18.6 minutes in 40 games for the Hawks this season, and he figures to fill a similar bench role with his new team behind Richaun Holmes (shoulder). Len has been out with the right hip flexor strain since Jan. 24 and hasn't been given a clear timeline for his return.