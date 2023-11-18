The Kings announced Friday that Len is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks due to a right high-ankle sprain, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Before missing the Kings' loss to the Lakers on Wednesday, Len had appeared in five straight games, but he logged no more than 13 minutes in any of those contests. His upcoming absence will reduce the Kings' depth at center behind Domantas Sabonis, though Trey Lyles (calf) should be ready to make his season debut soon and could end up claiming Len's vacated spot on the second unit.