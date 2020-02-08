Kings' Alex Len: Out next two games
Len (hip) has been ruled out for the Kings upcoming back-to-back set beginning Friday against the Heat, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
This means Len's first chance to debut with the Kings will come Monday against the Bucks. He has been sidelined for ten of his previous ten games due to a hip injury. It remains unclear what type of role he will play with the team what his health is up to par.
