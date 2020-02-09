Kings' Alex Len: Out vs. Bucks
Len is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
There was some hope that Len would be able to make his debut Monday, but the initial injury report says otherwise. Richaun Holmes is also listed as out, so look for Harry Giles to be in line for a third consecutive start.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.