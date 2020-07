Len has remained limited at practice since clearing quarantine protocol, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Len was cleared to start practicing with the Kings more than a week ago, but coach Luke Walton revealed Monday that the big man is yet to progress to full-speed, 5-on-5 drills. Walton noted that he hopes Len will be back at full strength within the next few days, but it's possible he'll have some limitations when seeding games begin over the weekend.