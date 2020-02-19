Kings' Alex Len: Ruled out Thursday
Len (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Len was able to go through a full practice Wednesday, but the Kings will hold him out for at least one more game as he nurses a strained right hip. The big man, who was traded to Sacramento from Atlanta at the deadline, has not played since Jan. 24.
