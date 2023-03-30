Len played 16 minutes in Wednesday's 120-80 victory over the Trail Blazers, finishing with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one block.

Though he's been buried on the depth chart all season and has typically been the fourth-string center behind Domantas Sabonis, Chimezie Metu and Richaun Holmes, Len surprising got the first call off the bench when Sabonis received his first breather late in the first quarter. Len made the most of his court time and was a plus-29 during his minutes, good for the third-best mark on the team. While he won't get enough playing time to make for a usable streaming option when Sabonis is available, Len may have at least temporarily captured a rotation role.