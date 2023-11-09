Len closed Wednesday's 121-118 overtime win over Portland with 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 13 minutes.

Len hasn't been a consistent part of the Kings' rotation early in the season, but he played double-digit minutes for the first time this year during Wednesday's overtime win. While Len showed some promise against the Trail Blazers, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to maintain his production unless Sacramento deals with absences at some point.