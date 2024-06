Len intends to sign a one-year. $3.3 million contract with the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Len will return for a fourth consecutive season in Sacramento, where he'll likely operate as the primary backup to Domantas Sabonis. Len averaged 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds across 9.3 minutes per game in 2023 and should remain firmly out of fantasy consideration when Sabonis is healthy.