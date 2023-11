MRI imaging confirmed Tuesday that Len suffered a moderate high ankle sprain in Monday's game versus the Cavaliers and he will be ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

It wouldn't be surprising for Len to miss additional time due to his ankle injury, but his earliest opportunity to suit up will be Friday's contest against the Spurs. JaVale McGee will likely serve as Sacramento's backup center behind Domantas Sabonis in Len's absence.