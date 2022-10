O'Connell signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Kings on Friday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

O'Connell played for the Kings during Summer League and will now get his opportunity at the next level after agreeing to the Exhibit 10 deal Friday. The Creighton product will reportedly suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers and could ultimately end up with the Kings' G League affiliate for 2022-23.