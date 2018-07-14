Brown tallied 17 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and an assist across 26 minutes in Friday's 69-67 Vegas Summer League consolation round win over the Warriors.

With nothing left to play for, both teams gave some of the Summer League benchwarmers more time, which gave Brown an opportunity to shine again after dropping a double-double in his last appearance. Brown spent last season in Iowa with the Timberwolves' farm team. While the Kings are a better fit, the team already has a lot of young players with contracts that need development. In his quest for a training camp spot, the result may be a G-League stint once again.