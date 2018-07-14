Kings' Anthony Brown: Leads team in scoring in playoff win
Brown tallied 17 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and an assist across 26 minutes in Friday's 69-67 Vegas Summer League consolation round win over the Warriors.
With nothing left to play for, both teams gave some of the Summer League benchwarmers more time, which gave Brown an opportunity to shine again after dropping a double-double in his last appearance. Brown spent last season in Iowa with the Timberwolves' farm team. While the Kings are a better fit, the team already has a lot of young players with contracts that need development. In his quest for a training camp spot, the result may be a G-League stint once again.
More News
-
Anthony Brown: 22 and 10 dimes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Brown: Recalled from G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Brown: Drills 10 treys in G League game•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Brown: Recalled from G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Brown: Signs two-way deal with Timberwolves•
-
Anthony Brown: Contract not extended by Orlando•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...