Play

Tolliver -- plus Kent Bazemore and two-second round picks -- was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Kings on Saturday in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Tolliver has seen a solid role with Portland thus far, averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes. However, it's possible his minutes decrease with the Kings, who have plenty of frontcourt depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories