Tolliver -- plus Kent Bazemore and two-second round picks -- was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Kings on Saturday in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Tolliver has seen a solid role with Portland thus far, averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes. However, it's possible his minutes decrease with the Kings, who have plenty of frontcourt depth.