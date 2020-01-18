Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Dealt to Sacramento
Tolliver -- plus Kent Bazemore and two-second round picks -- was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Kings on Saturday in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Tolliver has seen a solid role with Portland thus far, averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes. However, it's possible his minutes decrease with the Kings, who have plenty of frontcourt depth.
