Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Finalizing buyout with Kings
Tolliver and the Kings are finalizing a buyout, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The buyout will allow Tolliver to pursue opportunities with playoff contenders. Between the Trail Blazers and Kings this season, he's averaged 3.3 points, and 2.9 rebounds across 15.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Outside Walton's rotation•
-
Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Joining team in Detroit•
-
Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Not available Monday•
-
Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Dealt to Sacramento•
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Catches fire in fourth quarter•
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Pulls down 11 boards in loss•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...