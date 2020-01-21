Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Joining team in Detroit
Tolliver (not injury related) is on track to join his new team in Detroit and should be available Wednesday against the Pistons, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Tolliver wasn't available for Monday's matchup against Miami with the trade not yet finalized, but he's on track to make his Sacramento debut Wednesday night. Expect confirmation on his status to come closer to tipoff.
