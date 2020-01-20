Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Not available Monday
Tolliver (not injury related) won't be available for Monday's game against the Heat.
The Kings and Trail Blazers have yet to officially finalize Saturday's trade that saw five players change teams. As a result, Tolliver and Kent Bazemore won't be eligible to play for the Kings in Miami, and Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan own't dress for Portland's game against Golden State later in the day.
