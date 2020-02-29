Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Officially waived by Kings
Tolliver has formally been placed on waivers by the Kings, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Tolliver has been let go so he can pursue an opportunity with a contender. Between the Trail Blazers and Kings this season, he's averaged 3.3 points, and 2.9 rebounds across 15.1 minutes per contest.
