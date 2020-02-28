Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Outside Walton's rotation
Tolliver (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Kings' 112-108 loss to the Thunder.
After being acquired from the Trail Blazers on Jan. 18, Tolliver initially captured a small role in coach Luke Walton's rotation, but he looks to have fallen out of favor after converting on a lowly 17.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 13.3 percent of his attempts from three-point range in his first nine appearances with Sacramento. Tolliver has been left out of the rotation in each of the four games since the All-Star break, and his path to playing time will only become more difficult if Richaun Holmes (shoulder) returns at some point in March.
