Johnson signed with the Kings for the remainder of the season Tuesday and will be immediately assigned to the G League, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Johnson most recently signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Hawks, but he only ended up seeing limited action with the team. It doesn't appear Johnson will play with the Kings with the regular season drawing to a close, but he will likely get a bump in salary while getting to finish out the G League playoffs with Lakeland.