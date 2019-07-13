Johnson totaled 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 33 minutes in the Kings' 98-96 overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Friday in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game.

Johnson capped off summer league play with a loaded stat line, including a team-high 20 points. He spent his rookie season in 2018 bouncing around with 10-day contracts and G League action, finishing the year with only 49 minutes in seven NBA games. He'll hope to have some staying power in the NBA next season, possibly with Sacramento.

