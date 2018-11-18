Kings' Ben McLemore: Not with team Saturday
McLemore is not with the Kings due to personal reasons for Saturday's contest against the Rockets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
It's not clear if McLemore will be out for just one game or for an extended period. That said, he hasn't been in the rotation recently, last playing Nov. 1 against the Hawks.
