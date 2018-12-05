Kings' Ben McLemore: Plays 10 minutes Tuesday

McLemore had three points and one rebound in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 victory over Phoenix.

McLemore played 10 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's thumping of the Suns, finishing with just three points and one rebound. It is the most court time he has seen this season and given the way the Kings are playing right now, there is no reason to believe that will change any time soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories