Kings' Ben McLemore: Plays 10 minutes Tuesday
McLemore had three points and one rebound in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 victory over Phoenix.
McLemore played 10 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's thumping of the Suns, finishing with just three points and one rebound. It is the most court time he has seen this season and given the way the Kings are playing right now, there is no reason to believe that will change any time soon.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.