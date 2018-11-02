Kings' Ben McLemore: Plays six minutes in Thursday's win
McLemore had three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in six minutes during Thursday's 146-115 win over the Hawks.
McLemore has appeared in five of the team's nine games thus far. However, he is averaging less than five minutes per game and seems to be buried behind Buddy Hield, Iman Shumpert, Justin Jackson, and Yogi Ferrell on the depth chart.
More News
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Traded to Sacramento•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Average season•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores team-high 18 points in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores just three points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores seven points in defeat Thursday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...