Kings' Ben McLemore: Plays six minutes in Thursday's win

McLemore had three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in six minutes during Thursday's 146-115 win over the Hawks.

McLemore has appeared in five of the team's nine games thus far. However, he is averaging less than five minutes per game and seems to be buried behind Buddy Hield, Iman Shumpert, Justin Jackson, and Yogi Ferrell on the depth chart.